Knicks' Dennis Smith: Returns to bench
Smith will come off the bench Monday against the Cavaliers.
Smith will return to his usual bench role with Elfrid Payton back after serving a one-game suspension. Over his past three games (one start), Smith has averaged 7.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 18.3 minutes.
