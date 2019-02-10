Smith put up 13 points (4-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals in 30 minutes Saturday in the Knicks' 104-99 loss to the Raptors.

After erupting for a career-high 31 points in the front end of the back-to-back set Friday in Detroit, regression hit Smith hard Saturday. Efficiency will likely remain somewhat of an issue for the second-year point guard the rest of the season, but he'll undoubtedly improve on his current 2018-19 averages of 13.6 points and 4.6 assists with his usage on a major upswing since he arrived in New York.