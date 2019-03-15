Knicks' Dennis Smith: Ruled out Friday
Smith (back) will not play in Friday's game against the Spurs, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Smith popped up on the injury report on Thursday due to a sore lower back, and while there is no indication that the injury is serious, the Knicks will take extra precautionary measures Friday night. As a result, Emmanuel Mudiay is in line to start at point guard while both Kadeem Allen and Allonzo Trier should see extra minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith: Questionable with sore back•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith: Leads charge in loss to Kings•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith: Hands out 13 assists in win•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith: Dunk Contest runner-up•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith: Leads team to win•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith: Posts decent all-around showing•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.