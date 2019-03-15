Smith (back) will not play in Friday's game against the Spurs, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Smith popped up on the injury report on Thursday due to a sore lower back, and while there is no indication that the injury is serious, the Knicks will take extra precautionary measures Friday night. As a result, Emmanuel Mudiay is in line to start at point guard while both Kadeem Allen and Allonzo Trier should see extra minutes off the bench.