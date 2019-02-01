Knicks' Dennis Smith: Ruled out Friday
Smith will not play in Friday's game against the Celtics, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear exactly when Smith will be set to make his New York debut, but it is assume that the point guard will be getting the most playing time out of the Dallas players headed to the Knicks given that he was the key young piece in the blockbuster deal. With Emmanuel Mudiay (shoulder) and Frank Ntilikina (groin) both out as well, the Knicks will be looking rather thin on backcourt depth Friday night, paving the way for Allonzo Trier to see a heavy workload and Kadeem Allen to see some time at point guard as well.
