Knicks' Dennis Smith: Ruled out Sunday
Smith (concussion) will not play Sunday against the Pistons, Ian Begley of SNY reports.
Smith will miss a fifth straight game as he remains in the league's concussion protocol. He was bumped up to probable at one point, however, so he's likely close to making his return to action.
