Knicks' Dennis Smith: Ruled out Wednesay
Smith (personal) will not play Wednesday against Orlando, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Smith is away from the team following the death of his stepmother, and Wednesday will mark his second consecutive absence. With Elfrid Payton also out, coach David Fizdale hinted that Frank Ntilikina could make another start at point guard.
