Smith had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists and two steals in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 120-102 loss to the Bulls.

Smith (personal) returned to the lineup following a seven-game absence. However, he struggled offensively in limited action. Smith did make an impact in the steals column, but otherwise it was a quiet night. He'll hope to be more involved in Thursday's matchup versus his former team (Mavericks).