Smith provided 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and six rebounds across 29 minutes during Thursday's win over the Mavericks.

Smith provided an important boost of the bench, finishing tops amongst Knicks guards in points, rebounds and assists while reaching double-figures scoring for the first time this year. The 21-year-old's looked out of sorts all year and has seen his role take a dramatic hit while also missing seven games due to a personal issue. In his previous four appearances this year, Smith was averaging a mere 0.8 points, 1.3 assists and 0.3 rebounds in 10.0 minutes. He'll look to keep up the momentum in Saturday's game against Charlotte.