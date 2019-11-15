Knicks' Dennis Smith: Scores 13 points in win
Smith provided 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and six rebounds across 29 minutes during Thursday's win over the Mavericks.
Smith provided an important boost of the bench, finishing tops amongst Knicks guards in points, rebounds and assists while reaching double-figures scoring for the first time this year. The 21-year-old's looked out of sorts all year and has seen his role take a dramatic hit while also missing seven games due to a personal issue. In his previous four appearances this year, Smith was averaging a mere 0.8 points, 1.3 assists and 0.3 rebounds in 10.0 minutes. He'll look to keep up the momentum in Saturday's game against Charlotte.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...