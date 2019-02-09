Smith erupted for 31 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-19 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 35 minutes Friday against Detroit.

Smith went off in just his third game with his new team, knocking down 60.0 percent of his shots while distributing the basketball with ease. He also attempted 19 shots from the charity stripe on the night. Despite his best efforts, New York would fall 120-103 in Detroit. While Smith has been unable to lead the Knicks to victory just yet, he's scored 25 or more points in two of his first three matchups.