Knicks' Dennis Smith: Scores career-high 31 points
Smith erupted for 31 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-19 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 35 minutes Friday against Detroit.
Smith went off in just his third game with his new team, knocking down 60.0 percent of his shots while distributing the basketball with ease. He also attempted 19 shots from the charity stripe on the night. Despite his best efforts, New York would fall 120-103 in Detroit. While Smith has been unable to lead the Knicks to victory just yet, he's scored 25 or more points in two of his first three matchups.
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...