Knicks' Dennis Smith: Sitting out fourth straight game
Smith (personal) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Kings.
He'll be away from the Knicks for a fourth straight game following the death of his stepmother. With Elfrid Payton (hamstring) also sidelined, Frank Ntilikina should be in store for heavy minutes as the Knicks' starting point guard.
