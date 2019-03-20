Knicks' Dennis Smith: Sitting out Wednesday
Smith (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
With Smith due to miss a fourth straight game, Emmanuel Mudiay should continue to start and handle the majority of the minutes at point guard. The Knicks haven't provided any indication that Smith has resumed practicing with few restrictions, so he could be in danger of missing Friday's game against the Nuggets, too.
