Knicks' Dennis Smith: Solid line in limited minutes
Smith piled up eight points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, two steals and two rebounds in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 127-106 loss to the Grizzlies.
Smith put together a pretty strong stat line considering his limited minutes, albeit with as many turnovers as assists. Based on the fact that Elfrid Payton was ejected and will likely face at least a short suspension for instigating an altercation and Frank Ntilikina (groin) and R.J. Barrett (ankle) are banged up, Smith could be in line to see decent minutes during Saturday's tilt versus the Pacers.
