Knicks' Dennis Smith: Starting Wednesday
Smith is starting at point guard in Wednesday's preseason game against the Hawks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Smith will play in New York's final two preseason games after missing the team's first two exhibition contests due to a back injury. Coach David Fizdale noted earlier in the week that Smith's performance over the next two games will significantly factor into who starts at point guard, though he might not have to do much to secure that role given the struggles of Elfrid Payton and Frank Ntilikina thus far.
