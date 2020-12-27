The Knicks list Smith as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks with a left quadriceps bruise.

The same injury rendered Smith questionable ahead of Saturday's game against the 76ers, but he was cleared to make his season debut in the Knicks' 109-89 loss. He entered the rotation as the backup to starting point guard Elfrid Payton, playing 18 minutes and recording four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Austin Rivers (groin) remains out and Immanuel Quickley (hip) is doubtful for Sunday's contest, so Smith should again play on the second unit if he can overcome his own quad issue.