Knicks' Dennis Smith: Status uncertain for Wednesday
Smith (personal) isn't traveling with the team for Wednesday's game in Orlando, though he hasn't been ruled out yet, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
Smith has been away from the team due to a personal matter, and he missed Monday's matchup as a result. The team has made it known that they're willing to give Smith as much time as he needs away from the squad, but they haven't officially ruled him out against the Magic.
