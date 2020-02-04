Knicks' Dennis Smith: Steps up in bench role
Smith shifted to the bench and contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), six assists, four steals and three boards in 20 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 139-134 overtime win over the Cavaliers.
The Knicks had all of their top three point guards available with Elfrid Payton back from a one-game suspension and Frank Ntilikina (groin) returning from a two-game absence, but interim coach Mike Miller still found room in the rotation for Smith. The 2017 lottery pick continued his trend of encouraging performances, turning in what was probably his best all-around showing of the season. Smith still sports a dismal 40.4 true shooting percentage on the campaign, but the strong outing Monday should be enough to keep him on the second unit through at least Thursday's game against the Magic -- if he's not dealt elsewhere prior to the NBA's trade deadline that same day.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...