Smith shifted to the bench and contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), six assists, four steals and three boards in 20 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 139-134 overtime win over the Cavaliers.

The Knicks had all of their top three point guards available with Elfrid Payton back from a one-game suspension and Frank Ntilikina (groin) returning from a two-game absence, but interim coach Mike Miller still found room in the rotation for Smith. The 2017 lottery pick continued his trend of encouraging performances, turning in what was probably his best all-around showing of the season. Smith still sports a dismal 40.4 true shooting percentage on the campaign, but the strong outing Monday should be enough to keep him on the second unit through at least Thursday's game against the Magic -- if he's not dealt elsewhere prior to the NBA's trade deadline that same day.