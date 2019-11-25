Smith posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in Sunday's 103-101 loss to the Nets.

Smith notched his third double-digit scoring performance of the season in the loss. The 21-year-old has had a strong November, scoring 7.6 points in 17.7 minutes per game, and has converted on a career-high 38.9 percent of his three-point shots this season.