Knicks' Dennis Smith: Strong play off bench
Smith posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in Sunday's 103-101 loss to the Nets.
Smith notched his third double-digit scoring performance of the season in the loss. The 21-year-old has had a strong November, scoring 7.6 points in 17.7 minutes per game, and has converted on a career-high 38.9 percent of his three-point shots this season.
