Smith totaled 25 points (10-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five assists, and one rebound in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 96-86 victory over the Bulls.

Smith moved into the starting lineup for Tuesday's clash, a position that has eluded him since returning from injury. With a number of players on the sideline, it was encouraging to see Smith total 35 minutes in the victory. It has been a disappointing season for the second-year man, due in large part to the uncertainty around his playing future at times.