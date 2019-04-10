Knicks' Dennis Smith: Team-high scoring effort in start
Smith totaled 25 points (10-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five assists, and one rebound in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 96-86 victory over the Bulls.
Smith moved into the starting lineup for Tuesday's clash, a position that has eluded him since returning from injury. With a number of players on the sideline, it was encouraging to see Smith total 35 minutes in the victory. It has been a disappointing season for the second-year man, due in large part to the uncertainty around his playing future at times.
More News
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...