Smith will start Saturday's game against Indiana, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

With Frank Ntilikina (groin) out and Elfrid Payton suspended, Smith will step into the starting lineup and figures to see significant minutes Saturday. The 22-year-old's had a rough go of it so far and is averaging just 5.2 points, 2.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 33.6 percent from the floor, 30.2 percent from three and 50.0 percent form the line in 15.4 minutes per game on the year.