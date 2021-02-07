Smith is included in the trade package the Knicks have offered to the Pistons for Derrick Rose, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Nothing has been finalized at this point, but the two sides are nearing agreement on a deal. The current trade outline will send Rose to New York in exchange for Smith and an unspecified draft pick. The 23-year-old requested to be assigned to the G League at the start of February since he wasn't a part of the Knicks' rotation, but he may end up receiving a fresh start with the Pistons instead.