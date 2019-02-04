Knicks' Dennis Smith: Underwhelms in team debut
Smith started at point guard Sunday in his Knicks debut and put up eight points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in the team's 96-84 loss to the Grizzlies.
With Friday's blockbuster deal between the Knicks and Mavericks officially finalized ahead of the contest, Smith, DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews were all available. Smith is the only one of the trio who is viewed as a long-term asset and should thus have a clear path to steadier minutes and usage than he previously enjoyed in Dallas. While Smith debut outing wasn't overly impressive, better days should be ahead for him. The eventual returns of fellow floor generals Emmanuel Mudiay (shoulder) and Frank Ntilikina (groin) aren't likely to have a major impact on Smith's fantasy outlook.
