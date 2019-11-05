Smith (personal) is expected to miss New York's upcoming two-game road trip, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Smith has already missed the last four games while attending to a personal issue, and the team doesn't expect him to play either Wednesday against Detroit or Friday in Dallas. He remains without a timetable for a return, as the Knicks will give him as much time away as he needs following a death in his family.

