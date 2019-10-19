Knicks' Dennis Smith: Well-rounded line in Friday's loss
Smith supplied nine points (2-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 117-116 loss to the Pelicans.
Smith drew the start and saw significantly more playing time than Elfrid Payton, who logged 17 minutes. Smith turned in a well-rounded line of counting stats but struggled with his shot. Nevertheless, he seems to have the starting point guard gig locked up. Frank Ntilikina received the night off, and he and Payton could push Smith for minutes if he doesn't impress coach David Fizdale. Still, Smith looks like the player to own among those three.
