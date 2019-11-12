Knicks' Dennis Smith: Will be available Tuesday
Smith (personal) is available to play Tuesday night against the Bulls, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Smith has missed the last seven contests due to personal reasons, but he's now back with the team. The Knicks have yet to name a starting lineup for Tuesday's clash, but Smith figures to come off the bench following a considerable absence.
