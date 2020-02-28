Knicks' Dennis Smith: Won't play Saturday
Smith (concussion) is out for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Smith suffered a concussion during Thursday's loss to the 76ers, and he'll need some more time to recover before returning to the court. In his absence, Frank Ntilikina (groin) could see an expanded role.
