Knicks' Dennis Smith: Won't return
Smith won't return to Thursday's game against the 76ers due to concussion-like symptoms.
It's unclear as to when Smith suffered the injury, but he's been shut down for the evening. Damyean Dotson and Allonza Trier could see additional playing time with Smith out of commission.
