Smith (quadriceps) won't play Sunday against Milwaukee, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Smith was questionable leading up to Sunday's game, but he won't be able to take the court while dealing with a bruised right quadriceps. The 23-year-old played 18 minutes Saturday against the 76ers, totaling four points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. His next chance to play will be Tuesday against Cleveland.