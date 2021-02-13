Rose played 20 minutes off the bench and totaled 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six assists, four steals and three rebounds during Friday's win over the Wizards.

Although he came off the bench, Rose led the team in steals and assists while making more shots than anyone outside of Julius Randle. Rose played his best basketball under Tom Thibodeau, including becoming the youngest player ever to win an MVP award back in their Chicago days. While Rose won't put up those kind of numbers on a nightly basis again, he has put up back-to-back solid outings since reuniting with coach Thibodeau in New York, averaging 14.0 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals while shooting 60 percent from the field over 20 minutes per game.