Rose finished Sunday's win over the Pelicans with 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block.

Playing 35 minutes in the overtime victory, Rose paced the Knicks' bench with one of his better overall efforts of the season. The veteran guard has now scored in double figures in eight straight games, though this was his first 20-point effort since Jan. 18.