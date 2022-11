Rose supplied 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 14 minutes during Saturday's 133-118 loss to the Celtics.

Rose had been held to a total of 10 points combined over his last three games heading into Saturday's matchup, but he beat that mark vs. Boston in just 14 minutes of action. The veteran guard has come off the bench in every contest so far and is averaging 12.9 minutes per game.