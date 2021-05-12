Rose mustered 27 points (10-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block across 39 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's overtime loss against the Lakers.

Rose has been playing very well of late, scoring at least 20 points in four of his last six appearances -- a stretch in which he's averaged 22.0 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals. He's not expected to start anytime soon, but that doesn't matter for fantasy purposes, as he's firmly entrenched as one of the team's most productive offensive threats.