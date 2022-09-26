Rose said at a press conference Monday that he is 100 percent healthy heading into training camp, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Rose pushed for a late-season return last year after battling multiple lower-body injuries, but he ultimately stayed sidelined. The veteran point guard appeared in just 26 games last year and has missed at least 30 contests in each of the past five seasons. While Rose deemed himself 100 percent healthy, the veteran will still be monitored closely to start the season and likely subjected to periodic rest days throughout the campaign.