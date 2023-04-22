Rose played three minutes in Friday's 99-79 win over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the first-round series, finishing with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist.

Rose missed four straight games late in the regular season due to an illness, but he was cleared for the final three contests. He didn't see the floor in any of those contests, nor any of the first two games of the postseason before getting the opportunity to play the final 2:30 of Friday's blowout win. The veteran guard firmly remains outside of head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation and is unlikely to see any playing time outside of a garbage-time scenarios for the duration of the Knicks' playoff run.