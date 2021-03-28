Rose (conditioning) returned from a 10-game absence in Saturday's 102-96 win over the Bucks, playing 29 minutes and finishing with 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two steals, one rebound, one assist and one block.

Rose played for the first time in nearly a month after he had been sidelined while waiting to clear COVID-19 health and safety protocols and getting himself back in game shape. He wasn't especially sharp from the field in his return, but the fact that head coach Tom Thibodeau was comfortable handing him this sort of minutes load with all of the Knicks' key guards available except Reggie Bullock (ankle) is a promising sign. Rose will have some value in 12-team leagues for fantasy managers in need of a boost in scoring, assists and free-throw percentage.