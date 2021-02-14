Rose scored 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding three assists and a rebound across 23 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the Rockets.

Rose has scored at least 14 points in each of his three games with the Knicks and has logged at least 20 minutes off the bench in each of those contests as well, so he's already entrenched as a regular scoring threat off the bench for Tom Thibodeau's offensive scheme. Rose averaged 14.2 points across 22.7 minutes per game off the bench for the Pistons before getting traded, and he should hold a similar role for the Knicks going forward.