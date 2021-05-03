Rose mustered 24 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 31 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over the Rockets.

Rose, who drained a season-high four threes Sunday, has scored at least 15 points in seven of his last eight games and has reached the 20-point mark four times during that stretch, so he's been a reliable contributor for the Knicks even if he keeps coming off the bench. The veteran point guard has had a few ups and downs but remains a capable scorer on any given night.