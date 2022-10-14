Rose will be available for Friday's preseason matchup against the Wizards, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Rose missed Wednesday's preseason game versus the Pacers due to rest. However, everyone on the Knicks is available Friday. Rose is in line to resume backup point guard duties once the regular season rolls around.
