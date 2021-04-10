Rose scored 19 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 133-129 overtime win over the Grizzlies.

The Knicks rode a balanced attack to the victory, as Rose was one of five players to score between 15 and 20 points on the night. The veteran guard quickly missed a game after returning from his conditioning stint in March but has looked 100 percent lately, scoring in double digits in three straight games while averaging 15.3 points, 3.0 assists, 1.7 boards and 1.0 threes in 26.0 minutes.