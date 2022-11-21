Rose is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to toe soreness.
Rose exited Sunday's game against the Suns due to the issue and considering Monday's contest is the second leg of a back-to-back it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit. If that were to be the case, Immanuel Quickley would be the primary beneficiary.
