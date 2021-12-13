Rose finished with 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven assists, three steals and two rebounds across 36 minutes of action during Sunday's 112-97 loss to the Bucks.

The veteran point guard impressed as he slid into New York's starting lineup for the second time this season while Alec Burks (personal) and RJ Barrett (COVID) both were sidelined. This was Rose's second start this season and he has put up 15.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds across 32.9 minutes per game in those contests. If the 2011 MVP remains starting for the Knicks as they deal with their COVID situation, he does provide additional fantasy value in all formats.