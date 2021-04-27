Rose posted 22 points (10-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against the Suns.

Rose paced the Knicks in scoring Monday and he's now scored at least 20 points in three of his last five appearances. The veteran point guard has also scored at least 15 points in six games in a row and is firmly entrenched as a weapon off the bench for coach Tom Thibodeau. The fact that Rose has dished out five or more assists in all but one of his last six outings is certainly a plus for his upside across most formats.