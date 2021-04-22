Rose delivered 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 30 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's overtime win over the Hawks.

The veteran point guard has settled in nicely as a strong contributor in the Knicks' second unit and has scored in double digits in 10 straight games, reaching the 15-point plateau in four straight appearances and playing at least 25 minutes in all but two of those outings. He's averaging 15.7 points per game during that 10-game span.