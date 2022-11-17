Rose recorded 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three assists and one block across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 victory over Denver.

Rose popped for 13 points Wednesday, matching his season-high mark set back on October 21. It is clear for all to see that Rose is simply no longer capable of playing significant minutes. He is yet to eclipse 20 minutes in any game this season, although his overall health should be viewed as a positive for those in deeper leagues. Given what we know about his injury history, there is very little chance he ups his playing time at any point this season.