Rose (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in Wednesday's 113-89 win over the Hawks.

Rose went unused off the bench for the second game in a row, which allowed Miles McBride and Immanuel Quickley to fill the top backup spots behind backcourt starters Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes. In the Knicks' previous game Sunday against the Cavaliers, Rose was active for the contest but was only available in an emergency while getting some rest for a sore toe. Rose was off the injury report entirely ahead of Wednesday's game, so his absence from the rotation looks as though it was a coach's decision rather than the result of the toe issue. McBride made a strong impression during his time on the court with six assists in 27 minutes, so he looks like he'll remain ahead of Rose on the depth chart for the time being.