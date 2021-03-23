Rose is not on the Knicks' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, but coach Tom Thibodeau said Monday that Rose will need to improve his conditioning before returning to game action.

Technically, Rose has passed through the league's health and safety protocols and could play in Tuesday night's contest, but the Knicks have indicated that he'll likely need several days to work his way back into shape. Rose confirmed that he did, in fact, test positive for the virus, and he described the symptoms as "10 times worse" than the flu, so at this point it's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court.