Rose (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Spurs, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Rose will miss his first game since late March due to a left ankle sprain after he had been listed as probable ahead of Thursday's game. His status for Saturday's game against Charlotte is unclear at this point.
