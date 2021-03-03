Rose won't play Tuesday against the Spurs due to the league's health and safety protocols.
The 32-year-old started the past three games but will be unavailable Tuesday due to the COVID-19 protocols. Elfrid Payton (hamstring) is also out, so New York's depth at the point will be tested. Immanuel Quickley, Frank Ntilikina and Austin Rivers could have increased roles for the Knicks. Rose's availability for Thursday's matchup with the Pistons is also in question.
