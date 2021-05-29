Rose scored a game-high 30 points (13-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and a steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 105-94 loss to the Hawks in Game 3.

Moved into the starting lineup, the 32-year-old turned back the clock and scored more points than he had in any regular-season game this season. Unfortunately for the Knicks, no one else produced more than Julius Randle's 14. With Atlanta now up 2-1 in the series, Rose will need to continue his renaissance to keep his club in the series -- he's averaging 24.3 points, 5.0 boards, 4.7 assists and 2.0 threes so far.