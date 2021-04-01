Rose (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Mavs.

A sore left ankle kept Rose out of Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves, and the team will wait to see how he responds Friday morning before issuing an update. Prior to the ankle issue, Rose appeared in two games following an extended COVID-19 absence, playing 29 and 26 minutes, respectively, off the bench. In his most-recent appearance Monday against Miami, Rose finished with 16 points, two rebounds, two assists and a block.