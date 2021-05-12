Rose is questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs with a sprained left ankle.
The 32-year-old apparently suffered the injury during Tuesday's overtime loss to the Lakers while putting up 27 points (10-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block in 39 minutes. Rose is putting up big numbers off the bench, so it would be a significant absence for the Knicks should he be unavailable to play Thursday.
